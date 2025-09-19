Riskified Ltd (RSKD) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Riskified Ltd has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) to Underweight. A report published by DA Davidson on March 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RSKD. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on April 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5.75. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for RSKD, as published in its report on February 05, 2024. Barclays’s report from December 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for RSKD shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Riskified Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RSKD is recording an average volume of 621.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a gain of 1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.79, showing growth from the present price of $4.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RSKD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Riskified Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.