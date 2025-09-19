Revvity Inc’s results are impressive

While Revvity Inc has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVTY fell by -21.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $129.50 to $81.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.00% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2025, UBS Upgraded Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) to Buy. A report published by Bernstein on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RVTY. BofA Securities also Upgraded RVTY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $138 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2024. Barclays October 15, 2024d the rating to Overweight on October 15, 2024, and set its price target from $125 to $140. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for RVTY, as published in its report on August 28, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from July 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $125 for RVTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Revvity Inc (RVTY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of RVTY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Revvity Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RVTY is recording an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a gain of 2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.00, showing growth from the present price of $87.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revvity Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Diagnostics & Research sector, Revvity Inc (RVTY) is based in the USA. When comparing Revvity Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.91%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.