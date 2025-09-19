Results from Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) show potential

While Southwest Airlines Co has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUV fell by -4.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.96 to $23.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 24, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) to Reduce. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for LUV. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded LUV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 29, 2025. Jefferies April 01, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for LUV, as published in its report on April 01, 2025. UBS’s report from March 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $36 for LUV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Melius also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

The current dividend for LUV investors is set at $0.72 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Southwest Airlines Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LUV is recording an average volume of 10.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.38, showing growth from the present price of $32.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southwest Airlines Co Shares?

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Airlines market. When comparing Southwest Airlines Co shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.03%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.