PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While PDD Holdings Inc ADR has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDD rose by 37.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.67 to $87.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, New Street Downgraded PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on May 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PDD. China Renaissance also Downgraded PDD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $107 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 28, 2025. Nomura March 21, 2025d the rating to Neutral on March 21, 2025, and set its price target from $137 to $130. JP Morgan November 22, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PDD, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. Macquarie’s report from October 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $224 for PDD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PDD is registering an average volume of 7.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a gain of 5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $144.63, showing growth from the present price of $132.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDD Holdings Inc ADR Shares?

A giant in the Internet Retail market, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is based in the China. When comparing PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.83%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.