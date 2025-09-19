OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)’s stock performance: a year in review

While OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has overperformed by 1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSW rose by 12.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.28 to $14.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.43% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) to Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on April 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for OSW. Cowen also rated OSW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on November 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. Jefferies January 13, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OSW, as published in its report on January 13, 2021. Jefferies’s report from June 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OSW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

With OSW’s current dividend of $0.16 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OSW has an average volume of 510.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a loss of -0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Shares?

Leisure giant OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is based in the Bahamas and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 29.13%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.