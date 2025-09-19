MTDR underperforms with a -0.36 decrease in share price

While Matador Resources Co has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTDR fell by -15.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.04 to $35.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, William Blair started tracking Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on May 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MTDR. UBS also rated MTDR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $78. Wolfe Research January 03, 2025d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for MTDR, as published in its report on January 03, 2025. CapitalOne’s report from July 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $84 for MTDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Investors in Matador Resources Co will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.19 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Matador Resources Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MTDR is recording 1.63M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a loss of -2.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.15, showing growth from the present price of $47.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Matador Resources Co Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Matador Resources Co (MTDR) based in the USA. When comparing Matador Resources Co shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.