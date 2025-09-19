MongoDB Inc (MDB) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While MongoDB Inc has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDB rose by 35.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $370.00 to $140.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Reiterated MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) to Outperform. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 27, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MDB. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated MDB shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $315 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 27, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on July 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $280. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for MDB, as published in its report on July 18, 2025. Wolfe Research’s report from July 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $280 for MDB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MongoDB Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MDB is registering an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -4.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $355.64, showing growth from the present price of $316.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MongoDB Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.