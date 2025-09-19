Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) requires closer examination

While Mercury Systems Inc has overperformed by 4.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRCY rose by 83.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.50 to $32.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) to Strong Buy. A report published by Truist on March 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MRCY. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded MRCY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 05, 2025. Jefferies November 11, 2024d the rating to Hold on November 11, 2024, and set its price target from $30 to $42. Alembic Global Advisors August 19, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MRCY, as published in its report on August 19, 2024. Truist’s report from February 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $28 for MRCY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Mercury Systems Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MRCY is recording 705.87K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 5.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.25, showing decline from the present price of $77.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mercury Systems Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.