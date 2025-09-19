Masonglory Ltd (MSGY) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Masonglory Ltd has overperformed by 8.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MSGY rose by 267.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.68 to $3.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.99% in the last 200 days.

An average volume of 224.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MSGY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.90%, with a gain of 15.63% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Masonglory Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.