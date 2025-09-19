Lululemon Athletica inc’s results are impressive

While Lululemon Athletica inc has overperformed by 3.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LULU fell by -55.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $423.32 to $159.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.25% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for LULU. Needham also reiterated LULU shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $192 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 05, 2025. Truist September 05, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LULU, as published in its report on September 05, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from September 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $200 for LULU shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lululemon Athletica inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LULU has an average volume of 4.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $188.90, showing growth from the present price of $169.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LULU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lululemon Athletica inc Shares?

Apparel Retail giant Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Lululemon Athletica inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.52%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.