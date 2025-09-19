It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

While Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAT rose by 46.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.39 to $20.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.32% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2024, Goldman started tracking Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) recommending Buy. A report published by Macquarie on April 22, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ATAT. Morgan Stanley also rated ATAT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 30, 2023. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $24. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATAT, as published in its report on March 17, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from December 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ATAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ATAT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.87 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 46.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATAT is recording an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.93%, with a loss of -1.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.40, showing growth from the present price of $39.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Lodging sector, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is based in the China. When comparing Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.77%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.