Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -30.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.90 to $25.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.58% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RARE. Goldman also Upgraded RARE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 06, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $77. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RARE, as published in its report on December 08, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from June 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $96 for RARE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -182.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RARE is recording 2.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -6.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.05, showing growth from the present price of $29.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.