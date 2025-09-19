Is Mastec Inc (MTZ) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Mastec Inc has overperformed by 3.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTZ rose by 46.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $198.48 to $99.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.42% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded Mastec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on September 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MTZ. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded MTZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $210 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 04, 2025, but set its price target from $175 to $195. JP Morgan resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for MTZ, as published in its report on July 22, 2025. Roth Capital’s report from July 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $210 for MTZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mastec Inc (MTZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Mastec Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 947.30K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MTZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a gain of 5.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $217.58, showing growth from the present price of $199.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mastec Inc Shares?

The USA based company Mastec Inc (MTZ) is one of the biggest names in Engineering & Construction. When comparing Mastec Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 153.43%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.