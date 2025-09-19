Is it possible to buy Power Solutions International Inc(PSIX) shares at a good price now?

While Power Solutions International Inc has overperformed by 4.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSIX rose by 256.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.78 to $15.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 117.79% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Power Solutions International Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 138.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PSIX is recording an average volume of 728.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.95%, with a gain of 12.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $127.00, showing growth from the present price of $106.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Power Solutions International Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector, Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) is based in the USA. When comparing Power Solutions International Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 136.99%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.