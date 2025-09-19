Is Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) a threat to investors?

While Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has underperformed by -3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV rose by 63.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.97 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on August 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TV. Morgan Stanley January 05, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TV, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from October 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.70 for TV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV)

With TV’s current dividend of $0.09 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TV has an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a loss of -1.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.78, showing growth from the present price of $2.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa SAB ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.