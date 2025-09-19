Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) a opportunity to investors?

While Brookdale Senior Living Inc has overperformed by 6.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKD rose by 59.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.29 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Barclays started tracking Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on October 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BKD. BofA Securities also Downgraded BKD shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2024. Macquarie Initiated an Outperform rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $7.50. BofA Securities December 15, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BKD, as published in its report on December 15, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from November 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $9 for BKD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -108.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BKD is recording an average volume of 2.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 7.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.70, showing decline from the present price of $8.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brookdale Senior Living Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.