Is Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Atlassian Corporation has underperformed by -1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEAM fell by -30.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $326.00 to $155.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.31% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TEAM. CapitalOne also Downgraded TEAM shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $211 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 02, 2025, but set its price target from $295 to $245. Robert W. Baird April 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for TEAM, as published in its report on April 14, 2025. Macquarie’s report from April 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $270 for TEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Atlassian Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TEAM is registering an average volume of 2.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.83%, with a loss of -4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $248.04, showing growth from the present price of $169.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlassian Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.