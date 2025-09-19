Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONS rose by 76.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.71 to $23.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 31, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for IONS. Barclays also Upgraded IONS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $45. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IONS, as published in its report on March 31, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from August 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for IONS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IONS is recording an average volume of 2.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a loss of -3.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.65, showing growth from the present price of $61.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.