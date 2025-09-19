Investing in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Gold Fields Ltd ADR has underperformed by -0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFI rose by 186.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.04 to $12.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.87% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) recommending Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GFI. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. BMO Capital Markets June 26, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for GFI, as published in its report on June 26, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

Investors in Gold Fields Ltd ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.79 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GFI is recording 3.08M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.31%, with a loss of -0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.14, showing decline from the present price of $37.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gold Fields Ltd ADR Shares?

The Gold market is dominated by Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) based in the South Africa. When comparing Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 164.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.