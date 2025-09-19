How to interpret ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)’s stock chart patterns

While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTM rose by 15.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.39 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.36% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GTM. Wells Fargo also Downgraded GTM shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2025. Piper Sandler January 06, 2025d the rating to Underweight on January 06, 2025, and set its price target from $11 to $10. KeyBanc Capital Markets December 13, 2024d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for GTM, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10.30 for GTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GTM is registering an average volume of 4.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.65, showing decline from the present price of $12.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) is based in the USA. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 211.57%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.