How should investors view LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)?

While LegalZoom.com Inc has overperformed by 4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZ rose by 47.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.93 to $6.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.43% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on May 19, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LZ. JP Morgan also Upgraded LZ shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. JP Morgan November 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for LZ, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LegalZoom.com Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LZ is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a gain of 5.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.64, showing growth from the present price of $11.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LegalZoom.com Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Business Services sector, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) is based in the USA. When comparing LegalZoom.com Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -121.43%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.