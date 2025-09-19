How did Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) fare last session?

While Primoris Services Corp has overperformed by 3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRIM rose by 66.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.35 to $49.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.34% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Janney on July 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRIM. Piper Sandler also rated PRIM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 08, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $73. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRIM, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $96 for PRIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

PRIM currently pays a dividend of $0.30 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Primoris Services Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 903.30K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PRIM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a gain of 3.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $127.56, showing growth from the present price of $126.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Primoris Services Corp Shares?

The USA based company Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) is one of the biggest names in Engineering & Construction. When comparing Primoris Services Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.72%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.