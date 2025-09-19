How did Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) fare last session?

While Nordic American Tankers Ltd has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAT rose by 32.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.83 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.26% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NAT. Jefferies also rated NAT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $2.50. Evercore ISI May 25, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for NAT, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for NAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)

Investors in Nordic American Tankers Ltd will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.27 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NAT is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nordic American Tankers Ltd Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) based in the Bermuda. When comparing Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -103.86%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.