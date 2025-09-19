Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While Helmerich & Payne, Inc has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HP fell by -33.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.46 to $14.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.84% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HP. Citigroup also Downgraded HP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on May 09, 2025, but set its price target from $28 to $26. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for HP, as published in its report on March 27, 2025. Evercore ISI’s report from January 15, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $39 for HP shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

It’s important to note that HP shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HP is registering an average volume of 2.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a gain of 1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.27, showing growth from the present price of $21.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helmerich & Payne, Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.