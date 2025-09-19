Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) shows promising results

While Heartland Express, Inc has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTLD fell by -24.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.85 to $7.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.51% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) recommending Neutral. A report published by UBS on July 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HTLD. JP Morgan also Downgraded HTLD shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 09, 2024. UBS November 11, 2022d the rating to Buy on November 11, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $18. Morgan Stanley March 15, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for HTLD, as published in its report on March 15, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for HTLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HTLD’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Heartland Express, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HTLD is recording an average volume of 615.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -1.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.20, showing growth from the present price of $8.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heartland Express, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.