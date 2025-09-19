Have you been able to find a good deal on Celanese Corp’s shares?

While Celanese Corp has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CE fell by -34.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $142.54 to $36.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.91% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) to Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CE. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded CE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2025. Vertical Research March 06, 2025d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CE, as published in its report on March 06, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $56 for CE shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celanese Corp (CE)

With CE’s current dividend of $0.79 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.49%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Celanese Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CE has an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -2.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.65, showing growth from the present price of $45.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celanese Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.