Golar Lng (GLNG) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Golar Lng has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLNG fell by -5.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.98 to $29.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) to Neutral. A report published by DNB Markets on April 22, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GLNG. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on September 25, 2023, and assigned a price target of $27. Wolfe Research August 16, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for GLNG, as published in its report on August 16, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from September 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $29 for GLNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Golar Lng (GLNG)

It’s important to note that GLNG shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Golar Lng’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GLNG is registering an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.10%, with a loss of -1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.77, showing growth from the present price of $40.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golar Lng Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.