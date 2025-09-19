Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI rose by 45.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.73 to $6.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.27% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on July 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GENI. Arete also rated GENI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 09, 2025. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on July 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $14. BTIG Research resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on April 22, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from April 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GENI is recording 5.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.32%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.