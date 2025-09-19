FTDR overperforms with a 0.81 increase in share price

While Frontdoor Inc has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTDR rose by 22.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.55 to $35.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.38% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) to Neutral. A report published by William Blair on August 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FTDR. Truist also Upgraded FTDR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2023. JP Morgan May 04, 2023d the rating to Overweight on May 04, 2023, and set its price target from $30 to $38. William Blair November 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FTDR, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Frontdoor Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 109.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FTDR is registering an average volume of 651.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.26%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.25, showing decline from the present price of $67.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frontdoor Inc Shares?

A giant in the Personal Services market, Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) is based in the USA. When comparing Frontdoor Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 26.14%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.