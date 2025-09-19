FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s results reveal risk

While FormFactor Inc has overperformed by 13.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORM fell by -18.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.79 to $22.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FORM. Citigroup January 06, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 06, 2025, and set its price target from $44 to $51. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for FORM, as published in its report on October 31, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from August 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for FORM shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FormFactor Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FORM is recording an average volume of 731.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a gain of 17.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.12, showing decline from the present price of $36.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FormFactor Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, FormFactor Inc (FORM) is based in the USA. When comparing FormFactor Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -52.44%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.