Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY) shows promising results

While Firefly Aerospace Inc has overperformed by 4.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLY fell by -25.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.80 to $41.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.49% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: FLY) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for FLY. JP Morgan also rated FLY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on September 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FLY, as published in its report on September 02, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from September 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $45 for FLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY)

Firefly Aerospace Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FLY has an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a gain of 5.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.86, showing growth from the present price of $45.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Firefly Aerospace Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.