Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Factset Research Systems Inc has underperformed by -10.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDS fell by -37.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $499.87 to $332.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on June 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FDS. Wells Fargo also Downgraded FDS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $402 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2025. Redburn Atlantic October 09, 2024d the rating to Sell on October 09, 2024, and set its price target from $420 to $380. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘In-line’ rating for FDS, as published in its report on October 02, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from August 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $435 for FDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS)

With FDS’s current dividend of $4.28 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Factset Research Systems Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FDS has an average volume of 417.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.68%, with a loss of -18.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $392.69, showing growth from the present price of $301.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Factset Research Systems Inc Shares?

Financial Data & Stock Exchanges giant Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Factset Research Systems Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 73.44%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.