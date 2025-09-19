Examining Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) stock is warranted

While Li Auto Inc ADR has underperformed by -2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LI rose by 8.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.12 to $19.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.27% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Daiwa Securities Upgraded Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LI. Macquarie also Downgraded LI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 22, 2025. BNP Paribas Exane initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for LI, as published in its report on August 18, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from August 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $28 for LI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Li Auto Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LI is recording 5.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a gain of 7.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.42, showing growth from the present price of $26.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Li Auto Inc ADR Shares?

The Auto Manufacturers market is dominated by Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) based in the China. When comparing Li Auto Inc ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.61%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.