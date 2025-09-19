Examining Healthequity Inc (HQY) stock is warranted

While Healthequity Inc has overperformed by 3.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HQY fell by -0.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.65 to $74.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on March 25, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for HQY. Mizuho also rated HQY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $126 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 04, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on November 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $108. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for HQY, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from April 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $108 for HQY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Healthequity Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HQY is registering an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.43%, with a gain of 3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.36, showing growth from the present price of $95.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HQY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthequity Inc Shares?

A giant in the Health Information Services market, Healthequity Inc (HQY) is based in the USA. When comparing Healthequity Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 57.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 68.79%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.