Evolus Inc (EOLS)’s stock price range in the last year

While Evolus Inc has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EOLS fell by -41.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.82 to $5.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.69% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, Needham Downgraded Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on April 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EOLS. Barclays also Upgraded EOLS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 29, 2024. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. Barclays May 12, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for EOLS, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. Truist’s report from January 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for EOLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Evolus Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18729.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EOLS is recording 1.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a loss of -14.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.83, showing growth from the present price of $6.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EOLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolus Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.