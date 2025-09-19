DocuSign Inc (DOCU)’s stock rises to 85.01 per share

While DocuSign Inc has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCU fell by -5.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $107.86 to $55.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) to Equal Weight. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DOCU. JP Morgan March 10, 2025d the rating to Neutral on March 10, 2025, and set its price target from $70 to $75. HSBC Securities December 06, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for DOCU, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. UBS’s report from April 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $62 for DOCU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DocuSign Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DOCU is recording 2.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 5.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $94.33, showing growth from the present price of $85.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocuSign Inc Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by DocuSign Inc (DOCU) based in the USA. When comparing DocuSign Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -93.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.