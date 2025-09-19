Did Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) perform well in the last session?

While Brera Holdings PLC has overperformed by 225.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BREA rose by 202.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $5.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 255.11% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Brera Holdings PLC (BREA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Brera Holdings PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -138.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 86.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BREA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 37.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 144.63%, with a gain of 277.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing decline from the present price of $24.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BREA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brera Holdings PLC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 98.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.