CCOI overperforms with a 0.72 increase in share price

While Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCOI fell by -50.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.76 to $29.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.78% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Goldman started tracking Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on August 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CCOI. Citigroup also Downgraded CCOI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2025. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CCOI, as published in its report on November 14, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from August 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for CCOI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

It’s important to note that CCOI shareholders are currently getting $4.02 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCOI is registering an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a gain of 5.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.27, showing growth from the present price of $37.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.