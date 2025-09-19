Can you still get a good price for Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Shares at this point?

While Civitas Resources Inc has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIVI fell by -30.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.05 to $22.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.12% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, William Blair started tracking Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by CapitalOne on August 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CIVI. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded CIVI shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 30, 2025. BMO Capital Markets March 24, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CIVI, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Siebert Williams Shank’s report from March 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for CIVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

With CIVI’s current dividend of $2.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.48%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Civitas Resources Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CIVI has an average volume of 2.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a loss of -2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.27, showing growth from the present price of $31.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Civitas Resources Inc Shares?

Oil & Gas E&P giant Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Civitas Resources Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.