Can you now get a good deal on Unitedhealth Group Inc’s shares?

While Unitedhealth Group Inc has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNH fell by -33.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $630.73 to $234.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.07% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to Underperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 30, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for UNH. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded UNH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $312 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 11, 2025. TD Cowen May 19, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for UNH, as published in its report on May 19, 2025. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

The current dividend for UNH investors is set at $8.62 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Unitedhealth Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UNH is recording an average volume of 16.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a loss of -5.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $323.70, showing decline from the present price of $334.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unitedhealth Group Inc Shares?

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Healthcare Plans market. When comparing Unitedhealth Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.23%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.