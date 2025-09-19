Can you now get a good deal on United Airlines Holdings Inc’s shares?

While United Airlines Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAL rose by 8.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.00 to $51.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.89% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) to Buy. A report published by UBS on May 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UAL. TD Cowen also reiterated UAL shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2025. Raymond James April 02, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for UAL, as published in its report on April 02, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from January 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $165 for UAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United Airlines Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UAL is recording an average volume of 6.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a loss of -3.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.21, showing growth from the present price of $105.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Airlines Holdings Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Airlines sector, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is based in the USA. When comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.95%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.