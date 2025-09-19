Bancorp Inc (TBBK) produces promising results

While Bancorp Inc has overperformed by 3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBBK rose by 51.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.16 to $40.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.13% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) to Strong Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on June 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TBBK. Raymond James also rated TBBK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 30, 2023. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating on January 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Sandler O’Neill December 03, 2019d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TBBK, as published in its report on December 03, 2019. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bancorp Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TBBK is recording an average volume of 696.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 3.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.50, showing decline from the present price of $79.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bancorp Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Bancorp Inc (TBBK) is based in the USA. When comparing Bancorp Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.24%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.