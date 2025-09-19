Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) deserves deeper analysis

While Axsome Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXSM rose by 40.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $139.13 to $75.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.25% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) recommending Overweight. Oppenheimer also rated AXSM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $185 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $200. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AXSM, as published in its report on February 11, 2025. Mizuho’s report from December 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $122 for AXSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -280.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AXSM is recording an average volume of 623.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $175.56, showing growth from the present price of $118.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axsome Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.