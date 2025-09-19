Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Axcelis Technologies Inc has overperformed by 6.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 38.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $110.17 to $40.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.10% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) to Neutral. A report published by William Blair on February 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ACLS. BofA Securities December 15, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACLS, as published in its report on December 15, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from September 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $225 for ACLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Axcelis Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACLS is recording an average volume of 501.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 11.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.50, showing decline from the present price of $96.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) is based in the USA. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.