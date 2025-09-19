Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) requires closer examination

While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 4.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUPH rose by 43.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.90 to $6.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated AUPH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2022. Oppenheimer December 10, 2021d the rating to Outperform on December 10, 2021, and set its price target from $33 to $31. Oppenheimer October 28, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for AUPH, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AUPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AUPH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.71, showing decline from the present price of $12.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The Canada based company Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3028.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.