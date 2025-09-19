ATXS (Astria Therapeutics Inc) has impressive results

While Astria Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATXS fell by -16.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.92 to $3.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.26% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATXS. JMP Securities also rated ATXS shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 31, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on July 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ATXS, as published in its report on March 28, 2023.

Analysis of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS)

To gain a thorough understanding of Astria Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATXS is recording an average volume of 302.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.16%, with a loss of -4.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.78, showing growth from the present price of $7.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astria Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.