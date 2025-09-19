Are Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) shares a good deal now?

While Warby Parker Inc has overperformed by 5.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WRBY rose by 17.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.73 to $13.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.04% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) to Outperform. A report published by Citizens JMP on July 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for WRBY. Citigroup also Upgraded WRBY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for WRBY, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. ROTH MKM’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for WRBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Warby Parker Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WRBY has an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.08, showing decline from the present price of $28.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WRBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warby Parker Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.