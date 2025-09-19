Are Scynexis Inc’shares a good deal?

While Scynexis Inc has overperformed by 10.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCYX fell by -9.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.65 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 06, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SCYX. Needham also Upgraded SCYX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2018. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on June 27, 2018, and assigned a price target of $6. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SCYX, as published in its report on October 24, 2017. ROTH Capital’s report from July 10, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for SCYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Scynexis Inc (SCYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 85.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Scynexis Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SCYX is recording an average volume of 201.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.93%, with a loss of -7.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.67, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scynexis Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.