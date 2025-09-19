Are Grindr Inc (GRND) shares a good deal now?

While Grindr Inc has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRND fell by -11.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.13 to $11.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.92% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Goldman on December 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GRND. Raymond James also reiterated GRND shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 27, 2024. JMP Securities Reiterated the rating as Mkt Outperform on June 27, 2024, but set its price target from $14 to $17. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GRND, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from April 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for GRND shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grindr Inc (GRND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Grindr Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRND is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a loss of -0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.75, showing growth from the present price of $15.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grindr Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.