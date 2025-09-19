Are BlackBerry Ltd’shares a good deal?

While BlackBerry Ltd has overperformed by 4.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BB rose by 11.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.24 to $2.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, TD Securities Upgraded BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) to Buy. A report published by CIBC on June 27, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for BB. RBC Capital Mkts also reiterated BB shares as ‘Sector Perform’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 21, 2023. CIBC May 18, 2023d the rating to Neutral on May 18, 2023, and set its price target from $4.20 to $6.50. TD Securities March 31, 2023d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for BB, as published in its report on March 31, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for BB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.49%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BlackBerry Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BB is recording an average volume of 10.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 8.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.91, showing growth from the present price of $4.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackBerry Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.